The Chairman of Touchstone Exploration is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF – Research Report), John David Wright, exercised options to sell 56,300 PBEGF shares for a total transaction value of $50.11K.

This is Wright’s first Sell trade following 25 Buy transactions. This is Wright’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:ALV back in October 2018

Currently, Touchstone Exploration has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.73 and a one-year low of $0.10.

The insider sentiment on Touchstone Exploration has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider's proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, Coora, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, East Brighton, Barrackpore, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.