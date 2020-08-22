The Chairman of the Bd. of Mettler-Toledo is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman of the Bd. of Mettler-Toledo (MTD – Research Report), Robert Spoerry, exercised options to sell 1,695 MTD shares at $169.37 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.65M.

In addition to Robert Spoerry, 7 other MTD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $980.88 and a one-year low of $579.40. MTD’s market cap is $23.01 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 43.60. Currently, Mettler-Toledo has an average volume of 112.62K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $860.40, reflecting a 11.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Mettler-Toledo has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. manufactures and markets precision instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. It also provides analytical instruments for use in life science, reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development and process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes. Mettler-Toledo also supplies end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company operates through five segments: U. S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The U.S. Operations segment represents certain of the company’s marketing and producing organizations located in the United States. The Western European Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations in Western Europe, excluding operations located in Switzerland. The Swiss Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations located in Switzerland as well as extensive R&D operations that are responsible for the development, production and marketing of precision instruments, including weighing, analytical and measurement technologies for use in a variety of industrial and laboratory applications. The Chinese Operations segment represents marketing and producing organizations located in China. Its market organizations are geographically focused and are responsible for all aspects of the company’s sales and service. The Operating segments that exist outside these reportable segments are included in other segment. Mettler-Toledo International was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.