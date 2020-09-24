The Chairman of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSE MKT: TRX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TRX – Research Report), James E. Sinclair, sold shares of TRX for $22.07K.

Currently, Tanzanian Royalty Exploration has an average volume of 636.88K. The company has a one-year high of $1.09 and a one-year low of $0.36.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the process of exploring and evaluating its mineral properties. Its main activity is exploring and developing gold properties in Tanzania. The firm projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia, and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.