The Chairman of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSE MKT: TRX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (TRX – Research Report), James E. Sinclair, bought shares of TRX for $122.8K.

Following this transaction James E. Sinclair’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $2.07 million. Over the last month, James E. Sinclair has reported another 3 Buy trades on TRX for a total of $139.5K.

Currently, Tanzanian Royalty Exploration has an average volume of 777.11K. TRX’s market cap is $123 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.70. The company has a one-year high of $1.09 and a one-year low of $0.36.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.2K worth of TRX shares and purchased $245.1K worth of TRX shares. The insider sentiment on Tanzanian Royalty Exploration has been neutral according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the process of exploring and evaluating its mineral properties. Its main activity is exploring and developing gold properties in Tanzania. The firm projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia, and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.