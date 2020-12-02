The Chairman of Tamarack Valley Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF – Research Report), Floyd Ray Price, exercised options to sell 3,817 TNEYF shares for a total transaction value of $3,855.

Following this transaction Floyd Ray Price’s holding in the company was decreased by 6% to a total of $96.27K.

TNEYF’s market cap is $159 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.10, reflecting a -33.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3,855 worth of TNEYF shares and purchased $54.6K worth of TNEYF shares. The insider sentiment on Tamarack Valley Energy has been positive according to 92 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its target is drilling and acquisition of repeatable and predictable long-life resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its oil & gas properties include Cardium Oil, Viking Oil, and Penny Barons Oil.