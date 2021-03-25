The Chairman of Stamper Oil & Gas (Other OTC: STMGF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Stamper Oil & Gas (STMGF – Research Report), Lutfur Rahman Khan, sold shares of STMGF for $34.07K.

STMGF’s market cap is $2.41 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -75.10.

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the business of acquiring and exploring of natural resource properties. It evaluates international oil and gas exploration, and development opportunities. The company focus is on international oil and gas; late stage exploration and development, production projects and secondarily on mineral resources. Stamper Oil & Gas was founded on September 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.