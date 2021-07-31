The Chairman of Spectral Medical (Other OTC: EDTXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Spectral Medical (EDTXF – Research Report), Anthony Phillip Bihl, bought shares of EDTXF for $180K.

This recent transaction increases Anthony Phillip Bihl’s holding in the company by 74% to a total of $303.6K. In addition to Anthony Phillip Bihl, 3 other EDTXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Spectral Medical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $746K and GAAP net loss of -$1,645,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $631K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.43 million. Currently, Spectral Medical has an average volume of .

Anthony Phillip Bihl's trades have generated a -20.0% average return based on past transactions.

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin, and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.