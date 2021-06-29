The Chairman of Solaris Resources (Other OTC: SLSSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Solaris Resources (SLSSF – Research Report), Richard William Warke, bought shares of SLSSF for $2.83M.

Following this transaction Richard William Warke’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $336 million.

The company has a one-year high of $10.75 and a one-year low of $4.53. SLSSF’s market cap is $1.01 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -24.70. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.06.

Starting in November 2020, SLSSF received 13 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.26, reflecting a -23.3% downside. Four different firms, including Scotiabank and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Richard William Warke's trades have generated a 20.6% average return based on past transactions.

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.