The Chairman of Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Signet Jewelers (SIG – Research Report), Howard Todd Stitzer, sold shares of SIG for $1.32M.

Following Howard Todd Stitzer’s last SIG Sell transaction on March 30, 2020, the stock climbed by 82.5%. In addition to Howard Todd Stitzer, 4 other SIG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Signet Jewelers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.79 billion and quarterly net profit of $225 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $888 million and had a GAAP net loss of $81.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.72 and a one-year low of $20.88. Currently, Signet Jewelers has an average volume of 540.22K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $93.75, reflecting a -4.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Signet Jewelers has been negative according to 162 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in retailing of jewelry, watches and associated services. It operates through the following business segment: North America, International segment, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada under national banners including Kay, Zales, Jared and Piercing Pagoda, as well as a variety of mall-based regional banners. The International segment transacts mainly in British pounds, as sales and the majority of operating expenses are incurred in that currency and its results are then translated into U.S. dollars for external reporting purposes. The Other segment consists of all non-reportable operating segments, including activities related to the direct sourcing of rough diamonds, and is aggregated with unallocated corporate administrative functions. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.