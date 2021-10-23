The Chairman of Sailfish Royalty (Other OTC: SROYF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Sailfish Royalty (SROYF – Research Report), Akiba Jacob Issachar Leisman, sold shares of SROYF for $151.5K.

This is Leisman’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Based on Sailfish Royalty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $120.2K and GAAP net loss of -$1,258,010. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.02K and had a GAAP net loss of $719.7K. SROYF’s market cap is $87.02 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -30.10. Currently, Sailfish Royalty has an average volume of 185.58K.

Sailfish Royalty Corp is a yield-focused royalty company. Sailfish owns the TZ Royalty, which is a 3.5% royalty on revenues derived from the sale of gold on Eldorado Gold Corp.’s advanced stage Tocantinzinho gold project, and also holds a gold stream agreement on the San Albino gold project in Northern Nicaragua.