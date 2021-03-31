The Chairman of Sailfish Royalty (Other OTC: SROYF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Sailfish Royalty (SROYF – Research Report), Akiba Jacob Issachar Leisman, bought shares of SROYF for $74.75K.

Following this transaction Akiba Jacob Issachar Leisman’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $901K.

SROYF’s market cap is $69.43 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.00. Currently, Sailfish Royalty has an average volume of 15.70K. The company has a one-year high of $1.35 and a one-year low of $0.45.

Akiba Jacob Issachar Leisman's trades have generated a 66.1% average return based on past transactions.

Sailfish Royalty Corp is a yield-focused royalty company. Sailfish owns the TZ Royalty, which is a 3.5% royalty on revenues derived from the sale of gold on Eldorado Gold Corp.’s advanced stage Tocantinzinho gold project, and also holds a gold stream agreement on the San Albino gold project in Northern Nicaragua.