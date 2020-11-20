The Chairman of Sable Resources (Other OTC: SBLRF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Sable Resources (SBLRF – Research Report), Thomas John Obradovich, bought shares of SBLRF for $10.2K.

This is Obradovich’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:TSK back in December 2019 This recent transaction increases Thomas John Obradovich’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $497.7K.

Currently, Sable Resources has an average volume of 32.37K.

The insider sentiment on Sable Resources has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Margarita, Vinata, El Escarpe, Don Julio, and Tulox. The company was founded on January 10, 1962 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.