The Chairman of RosCan Gold (Other OTC: RCGCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of RosCan Gold (RCGCF – Research Report), Samuel Esson Jonah, bought shares of RCGCF for $999K.

This is Jonah’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on GB:STA back in January 2012 In addition to Samuel Esson Jonah, 2 other RCGCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, RosCan Gold has an average volume of 101.68K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.87. The company has a one-year high of $0.50 and a one-year low of $0.10.

The insider sentiment on RosCan Gold has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Roscan Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties. The company explores properties in Africa region. The company continues to evaluate potential resource opportunities.