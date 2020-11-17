The Chairman of Rolls-Royce Holdings (Other OTC: RYCEF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF – Research Report), Ian Edward Lamert Davis, bought shares of RYCEF for $92.14K.

Following this transaction Ian Edward Lamert Davis’ holding in the company was increased by 395% to a total of $501.5K. In addition to Ian Edward Lamert Davis, 17 other RYCEF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $9.60 and a one-year low of $0.88. Currently, Rolls-Royce Holdings has an average volume of 756.26K.

RYCEF is a controversial stock, with 3 analysts recommending Buy, while 3 recommends selling the stock. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.16, reflecting a 14.7% upside. Three different firms, including Berenberg Bank and Goldman Sachs, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Rolls-Royce Holdings has been positive according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense, ITP Aero, and Corporate. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment includes engines, power systems and nuclear systems for civil power generation. The Defense segment consists of military aero engines, naval engines, submarines and aftermarket services. The ITP Aero segment provides aeronautical engines and gas turbines. The company was founded in March 1906 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.