The Chairman of Resolute Mining (Other OTC: RMGGF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Resolute Mining (RMGGF – Research Report), Marthinus John Botha, bought shares of RMGGF for $38.16K.

This recent transaction increases Marthinus John Botha’s holding in the company by 330% to a total of $67.24K. In addition to Marthinus John Botha, one other RMGGF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Resolute Mining has an average volume of 146.63K. The company has a one-year high of $0.80 and a one-year low of $0.32.

Starting in April 2021, RMGGF received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.