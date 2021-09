The Chairman of RELX plc (Other OTC: RLXXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of RELX plc (RLXXF – Research Report), Paul Ashton Walker, bought shares of RLXXF for $352.3K.

This is Walker’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:AHT back in June 2019 In addition to Paul Ashton Walker, one other RLXXF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $31.00 and a one-year low of $0. Currently, RELX plc has an average volume of 659. RLXXF’s market cap is $58.81 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.70.

Five different firms, including BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in July 2021, RLXXF received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.15, reflecting a 0.8% upside.

The insider sentiment on RELX plc has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

RELX is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (34% of 2019 sales); risk and business analytics (29%); legal (21%); and exhibitions (16%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.