The Chairman of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE: PB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Prosperity Bancshares (PB – Research Report), Timanus H, bought shares of PB for $2M.

Following this transaction Timanus H E’s holding in the company was increased by 156% to a total of $24.84 million. In addition to Timanus H, 3 other PB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Prosperity Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $310 million and quarterly net profit of $86.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a net profit of $83.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $75.22 and a one-year low of $21.23. Currently, Prosperity Bancshares has an average volume of 742.44K.

Three different firms, including Raymond James and SunTrust Robinson, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It provides retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, credit card and others. The company offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.