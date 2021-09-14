The Chairman of Osino Resources (Other OTC: OSIIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Osino Resources (OSIIF – Research Report), Alan Mark Friedman, bought shares of OSIIF for $17.85K.

This is Friedman’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:ECO back in November 2019 This recent transaction increases Alan Mark Friedman’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $1.59 million.

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.61. The company has a one-year high of $1.40 and a one-year low of $0.81.

Starting in January 2021, OSIIF received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

Osino Resources Corp is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia.