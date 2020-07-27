The Chairman of O3 Mining (Other OTC: OQMGF) is Selling Shares

On July 25, the Chairman of O3 Mining (OQMGF – Research Report), John Feliks Burzynski, sold shares of OQMGF for $86.17K.

This is Burzynski’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions. In addition to John Feliks Burzynski, one other OQMGF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, O3 Mining has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.29 and a one-year low of $0.64.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $86.17K worth of OQMGF shares and purchased $25K worth of OQMGF shares. The insider sentiment on O3 Mining has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

O3 Mining Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mining properties. The company owns an interest in particular gold and copper properties in the Americas. It holds interest in Quevillon property, Urban-Barry property, and Windfall Lake property. The firm’s project portfolio consists of the Marban Block Project and Garrison Project.