The Chairman of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Nutrien (NTR – Research Report), Mayo M Schmidt, bought shares of NTR for $15.14K.

This is Schmidt’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:H back in December 2015 Following this transaction Mayo M Schmidt’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $526.9K.

Based on Nutrien’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.76 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.11 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.43 billion and had a net profit of $765 million. The company has a one-year high of $65.93 and a one-year low of $36.56. NTR’s market cap is $34.41 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.90.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.42, reflecting a -18.4% downside. Starting in June 2021, NTR received 12 Buy ratings in a row. 10 different firms, including Barclays and Berenberg Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Canada-based Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers.