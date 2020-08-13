The Chairman of NQ Minerals (Other OTC: NQMLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of NQ Minerals (NQMLF – Research Report), David Anthony Lenigas, bought shares of NQMLF for $2,400.

This is Lenigas’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:BCN back in May 2016

Currently, NQ Minerals has an average volume of 72.50K.

NQ Minerals PLC is an Australian-based exploration and mining company. It explores and produces gold, silver and a variety of base metals. The company operates in two segments: The Exploration segment undertakes exploration and evaluation activities in Queensland and Australia; Tailing facility segment undertakes tailings reprocessing activities in Tasmania and Australia.