The Chairman of Northland Power (Other OTC: NPIFF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Northland Power (NPIFF – Research Report), James C Temerty, sold shares of NPIFF for $649.6M.

Based on Northland Power’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $471 million and quarterly net profit of $82.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $378 million and had a net profit of $78.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.48 and a one-year low of $13.92. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 186.52.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.00, reflecting a -5.4% downside.

Northland Power Inc is an operator of power producing facilities. These facilities generate electricity from natural gas or use renewable sources, such as wind and solar power. Most of the electricity produced by Northland Power comes from its thermal facilities. Additionally, almost all of Northland Power’s power generation takes place in Canada. The company also owns assets in Mexico, the Netherlands, and Germany. In the Netherlands and Germany, Northland Power is developing onshore and offshore wind facilities. Northland Power derives most of its revenue from the sale of electricity using long-term agreements and through its ownership of other power generating facilities, or NUGs, that also sell energy.