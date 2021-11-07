The Chairman of North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of North American Construction Group (NOA – Research Report), Martin Robert Ferron, sold shares of NOA for $340.3K.

Following Martin Robert Ferron’s last NOA Sell transaction on June 29, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on North American Construction Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $166 million and quarterly net profit of $13.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.56 million and had a net profit of $6.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.79 and a one-year low of $7.91. Currently, North American Construction Group has an average volume of 20.52K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00, reflecting a -23.0% downside.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.