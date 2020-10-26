The Chairman of Next Green Wave Holdings (Other OTC: NXGWF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF – Research Report), Robert Michael Dzisiak, sold shares of NXGWF for $23.75K.

In addition to Robert Michael Dzisiak, 2 other NXGWF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Next Green Wave Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.17 million and quarterly net profit of $2.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.02K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.27 million. Currently, Next Green Wave Holdings has an average volume of 585.75K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $104.2K worth of NXGWF shares and purchased $83.8K worth of NXGWF shares. The insider sentiment on Next Green Wave Holdings has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated seed-to-consumer premium medicinal and recreational cannabis company operating in California. The company’s first indoor facility with approximately 35,000 square feet is now entering production with future plans to expand the 15 acres of cannabis zoned land it is situated on. It has acquired a seed library of over 120 strains which include several award-winning genetics and cultivars. The company’s investment in Omega Medical Growth will provide access to distribution through the licensing of brands through Colombia.