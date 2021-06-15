The Chairman of NexGen Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of NexGen Energy (NXE – Research Report), Christopher Walter Mcfadden, exercised options to sell 255,000 NXE shares for a total transaction value of $1.49M.

This recent transaction decreases Christopher Walter Mcfadden’s holding in the company by 15% to a total of $3.16 million. In addition to Christopher Walter Mcfadden, one other NXE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, NexGen Energy has an average volume of 882.01K. NXE’s market cap is $2.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.00. The company has a one-year high of $5.04 and a one-year low of $1.22.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, and IsoEnergy. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.