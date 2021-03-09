The Chairman of News Class A (NASDAQ: NWSA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of News Class A (NWSA – Research Report), Rupert Murdoch, bought shares of NWSA for $12.04M.

Following this transaction Rupert Murdoch’s holding in the company was increased by 23% to a total of $65.02 million. This is Murdoch’s first Buy trade following 15 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $25.06 and a one-year low of $7.90. NWSA’s market cap is $14.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.60. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.56.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.67, reflecting a -9.6% downside. Starting in November 2020, NWSA received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $349.2K worth of NWSA shares and purchased $12.04M worth of NWSA shares. The insider sentiment on News Class A has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rupert Murdoch’s trades have generated a -18.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing. The Book Publishing segment consists of HarperCollins which publishes and supply consumer books through print, digital, and audio formats. The Digital Real Estate Services segment offers property and property-related advertising and services as well as financial services. The Subscription Video Services segment provides video sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV subscribers, and other commercial licensees via cable, satellite and Internet Protocol, and distribution. The Other segment refers to general corporate overhead expenses, corporate strategy group, and costs related to the U.K. Newspaper Matters. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.