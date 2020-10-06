The Chairman of NervGen Pharma (Other OTC: NGENF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of NervGen Pharma (NGENF – Research Report), William Joseph Radvak, sold shares of NGENF for $585K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, NervGen Pharma has an average volume of 49.23K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.69.

The insider sentiment on NervGen Pharma has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Joseph Radvak’s trades have generated a 9.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NervGen Pharma Corp is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s lead compound, NVG-291, has placed ahead for both spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis. The company plans to initiate a Phase 1 human clinical trial on healthy subjects in early 2020 with an expansion of the trial in the second half of 2020 to include a cohort of spinal cord injury patients. In addition, the company intends to commence a Phase 2 multiple sclerosis clinical trial in early 2021.