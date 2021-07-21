The Chairman of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT – Research Report), John Morris Moretz, bought shares of NEPT for $78.88K.

This recent transaction increases John Morris Moretz’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $3.36 million.

The company has a one-year high of $3.60 and a one-year low of $0.73.

Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of cannabis products, and provides customized turnkey solutions, and specialty ingredients for the nutrition industry. It focuses on the development of value added and differentiated products for the Canadian and global cannabis markets. Its activities include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil, and of a variety of marine and seed oils. The firm also active in five main areas such as Legal Cannabis Products, Turnkey Nutrition Solutions, Ingredients, Pet Supplements, and Consumer Brands. The company was founded by Henri Harland on October 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.