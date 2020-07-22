The Chairman of Millennial Lithium (Other OTC: MLNLF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Millennial Lithium (MLNLF – Research Report), Graham Harris, sold shares of MLNLF for $16.39K.

Over the last month, Graham Harris has reported another 8 Sell trades on MLNLF for a total of $934.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.29 and a one-year low of $0.38.

The insider sentiment on Millennial Lithium has been negative according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium mineral properties. The firm’s projects includes Pastos Grandes, and Cauchari. It operates through Canada and Argentina geographical segments. The company was founded on March 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.