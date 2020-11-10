The Chairman of Millennial Lithium (Other OTC: MLNLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Millennial Lithium (MLNLF – Research Report), Graham Harris, bought shares of MLNLF for $78.59K.

This is Harris’ first Buy trade following 9 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Graham Harris’ holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $2.73 million.

The company has a one-year high of $1.44 and a one-year low of $0.38.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium mineral properties. The firm’s projects includes Pastos Grandes, and Cauchari. It operates through Canada and Argentina geographical segments. The company was founded on March 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.