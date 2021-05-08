The Chairman of Midwest Energy Emissions is Exercising Options

On May 7 it was reported that the Chairman of Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC – Research Report), Christopher Greenberg, exercised options to sell 9,131 MEEC shares for a total transaction value of $10.5K.

In addition to Christopher Greenberg, 2 other MEEC executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Christopher Greenberg’s last MEEC Sell transaction on August 30, 2017, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Midwest Energy Emissions has an average volume of 65.71K. MEEC’s market cap is $88.74 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.70. The company has a one-year high of $1.85 and a one-year low of $0.05.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A. MacPherson on July 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Lewis Center, OH.