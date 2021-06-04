The Chairman of Melcor Developments (Other OTC: MODVF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Melcor Developments (MODVF – Research Report), Timothy Charles Melton, bought shares of MODVF for $36.05K.

Following Timothy Charles Melton’s last MODVF Buy transaction on November 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.7%.

Based on Melcor Developments’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $43.27 million and GAAP net loss of -$14,033,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.77 million and had a net profit of $66.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.34 and a one-year low of $4.15. MODVF’s market cap is $370 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.20.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $91.9K worth of MODVF shares and purchased $36.05K worth of MODVF shares. The insider sentiment on Melcor Developments has been neutral according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers and golf courses. The company’s divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties, which operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites.