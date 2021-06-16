The Chairman of MediPharm Labs (Other OTC: MEDIF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of MediPharm Labs (MEDIF – Research Report), Pat Mccutcheon, sold shares of MEDIF for $480.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.37 and a one-year low of $0.32.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.56, reflecting a -30.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $480.9K worth of MEDIF shares and purchased $336.4K worth of MEDIF shares.

MediPharm Labs Corp has the distinction of being the first company in Canada to become a licensed producer for cannabis oil production under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation without first receiving a cannabis cultivation license. The focus on cannabis concentrates from current Good Manufacturing Practices and ISO standard clean rooms and critical environments laboratory, allows MediPharm Labs to produce purified, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products. The company has invested in research-driven team, technology, downstream extraction methodologies and purpose-built facilities to deliver safe and precisely-dosed cannabis products to patients and consumers.