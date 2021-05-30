The Chairman of Marathon Gold (Other OTC: MGDPF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Marathon Gold (MGDPF – Research Report), George D Faught, bought shares of MGDPF for $75.1K.

This is Faught’s first Buy trade following 9 Sell transactions. Following this transaction George D Faught’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $5.03 million.

Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 67.25K. MGDPF’s market cap is $534 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -64.00. The company has a one-year high of $2.77 and a one-year low of $0.65.

Starting in June 2020, MGDPF received 44 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.11, reflecting a -19.4% downside. Five different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Marathon Gold has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.