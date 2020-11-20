The Chairman of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ: MTSI) is Selling Shares

On November 19, the Chairman of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI – Research Report), John Ocampo, sold shares of MTSI for $826.4K.

Following John Ocampo’s last MTSI Sell transaction on August 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.1%. In addition to John Ocampo, one other MTSI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and quarterly net profit of $17.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $10.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.70 and a one-year low of $15.03. Currently, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has an average volume of 371.56K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.57, reflecting a -9.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.