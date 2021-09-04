The Chairman of LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of LivaNova (LIVN – Research Report), Daniel Jeffrey Moore, sold shares of LIVN for $82.4K.

Based on LivaNova’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $264 million and GAAP net loss of -$55,318,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $182 million and had a GAAP net loss of $87.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.25 and a one-year low of $41.07. LIVN’s market cap is $4.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.10.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.17, reflecting a -15.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on LivaNova has been negative according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of important therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular, Neuromodulation, and Others. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and advanced circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs and markets NM-based medical devices for the treatment of epilepsy, depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. The Other segment consists of company’s shared service expenses for finance, legal, human resources, information technology, and new ventures. Its products include VNS therapy system. oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, and cannulae. The company was founded on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.