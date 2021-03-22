The Chairman of Liberty Gold (Other OTC: LGDTF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Liberty Gold (LGDTF – Research Report), Mark Gerard O’dea, sold shares of LGDTF for $476.5K.

In addition to Mark Gerard O’dea, 2 other LGDTF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Liberty Gold has an average volume of 178.75K. The company has a one-year high of $1.82 and a one-year low of $0.42. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.62.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $794.7K worth of LGDTF shares and purchased $152.8K worth of LGDTF shares. The insider sentiment on Liberty Gold has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Liberty Gold Corp. is engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. Its projects include Kinsley, Goldstrike, TV Tower, Black Pine and Halilaga which are located in Turkey, Nevada and Utah. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.