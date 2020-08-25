The Chairman of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPATF – Research Report), James Kuo, exercised options to sell 25,000 IPATF shares for a total transaction value of $35K.

In addition to James Kuo, one other IPATF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.03 million and GAAP net loss of -$625,837. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.19 million. Currently, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has an average volume of 16.62K. The company has a one-year high of $1.52 and a one-year low of $0.23.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $35K worth of IPATF shares and purchased $4,230 worth of IPATF shares. The insider sentiment on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has been neutral according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated antibody solutions. It services include human monoclonals, hybridoma development, rabbit monoclonals, b-cell select, phage display, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, anti-body purification, polyclonal production, and peptide production. The company was founded by Robert Beecroft in 1989 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.