The Chairman of IMC International Mining Corp. (Other OTC: IMIMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of IMC International Mining Corp. (IMIMF – Research Report), Thomas Gregory Hawkins, bought shares of IMIMF for $50K.

Following this transaction Thomas Gregory Hawkins’ holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $521.2K. This is Hawkins’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:DCY back in December 2017

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Currently, IMC International Mining Corp. has an average volume of 172.32K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IMC International Mining Corp is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties in British Columbia and Arizona, USA. It holds interests in the Bullard Pass Property located within the Pierce Mining District in southern Yavapai County, Arizona.