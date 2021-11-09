The Chairman of ImagineAR (Other OTC: IPNFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of ImagineAR (IPNFF – Research Report), Sheldon Inwentash, bought shares of IPNFF for $32.4K.

Following this transaction Sheldon Inwentash’s holding in the company was increased by 400% to a total of $31.25K.

Based on ImagineAR’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $99.26K and GAAP net loss of -$2,286,447. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7,392 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.17 million. Currently, ImagineAR has an average volume of 260.59K. The company has a one-year high of $0.53 and a one-year low of $0.07.

Imagination Park Technologies Inc is engaged in creating holographic content delivered by its cloud-based augmented reality enterprise platforms. The company provides augmented reality products for mobile phones and wearable headsets. Its products include XenoMark, XenoPlay and XenoCloud.