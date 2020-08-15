The Chairman of IBI Group (Other OTC: IBIBF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of IBI Group (IBIBF – Research Report), Dale Elson Richmond, bought shares of IBIBF for $60.48K.

Following this transaction Dale Elson Richmond’s holding in the company was increased by 21% to a total of $277.2K.

Based on IBI Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $121 million and quarterly net profit of $4.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $118 million and had a net profit of $3.26 million. Currently, IBI Group has an average volume of 100. The company has a one-year high of $4.95 and a one-year low of $2.11.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.67, reflecting a -26.1% downside. Starting in November 2019, IBIBF received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Desjardins and Laurentian Bank of Canada, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

IBI Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.