The Chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (Other OTC: HVBTF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HVBTF – Research Report), Frank Edward Holmes, sold shares of HVBTF for $26.64M.

In addition to Frank Edward Holmes, one other HVBTF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.91 million and quarterly net profit of $9.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $2.48 and a one-year low of $0.07. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.34.

The insider sentiment on HIVE Blockchain Technologies has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Frank Edward Holmes' trades have generated a 50.3% average return based on past transactions.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. engages in building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. It also involves in the production of mined cryptocurrency like Ethereum around the clock. Its project include Iceland Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.