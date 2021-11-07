The Chairman of HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of HEXO (HEXO – Research Report), Michael R Munzar, bought shares of HEXO for $259.5K.

Following this transaction Michael R Munzar’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $3.42 million.

Based on HEXO’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $38.76 million and GAAP net loss of -$69,015,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $169 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.04 and a one-year low of $1.27.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.62, reflecting a -13.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold HEXO with a $2.00 price target.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.