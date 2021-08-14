The Chairman of Graycliff Exploration (Other OTC: GRYCF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Graycliff Exploration (GRYCF – Research Report), Samuel Anthony Kyler Hardy, sold shares of GRYCF for $7,500.

The company has a one-year high of $2.25 and a one-year low of $0.17. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.56.

Graycliff Exploration Ltd is a junior mining exploration company focused on a gold project. Its property includes the Shakespeare property which is located in Shakespeare Township, approximately 80 km west of Sudbury, Ontario.