The Chairman of Golub Capital Bdc is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman of Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC – Research Report), Lawrence Golub, exercised options to buy 3,166,371 GBDC shares at $9.17 a share, for a total transaction value of $29.04M. The options were close to expired and Lawrence Golub retained stocks.

Following this transaction Lawrence Golub’s holding in the company was increased by 412.36% to a total of $98.52 million. In addition to Lawrence Golub, 9 other GBDC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Golub Capital Bdc’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $49.54 million and quarterly net profit of $47.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.83 million and had a net profit of $18.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.14 and a one-year low of $9.08.

The insider sentiment on Golub Capital Bdc has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Golub Capital BDC Inc engages in the business of investment. It seeks to create a portfolio that includes primarily senior secured and one stop loans. The company was founded in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.