The Chairman of goeasy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman of goeasy (EHMEF – Research Report), David Ingram, exercised options to sell 4,000 EHMEF shares for a total transaction value of $525.7K.

In addition to David Ingram, 10 other EHMEF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, David Ingram has reported another 3 Sell trades on EHMEF for a total of $6.33M.

Based on goeasy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $173 million and quarterly net profit of $48.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $166 million and had a net profit of $6.68 million. The company has a one-year high of $101.45 and a one-year low of $15.07. EHMEF’s market cap is $1.46 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.80.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $111.80, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on goeasy has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Ingram's trades have generated a -6.0% average return based on past transactions.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.