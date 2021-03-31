The Chairman of Globaltrans Investment GDR RegS (Other OTC: GLTVF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Globaltrans Investment GDR RegS (GLTVF – Research Report), Sergey Maltsev, sold shares of GLTVF for $11.27M.

GLTVF’s market cap is $1.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a one-year high of $6.87 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Globaltrans Investment GDR RegS has an average volume of .

Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. The company is engaged in providing railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock as well as the fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services to the freight logistics sector in Russia, the CIS, and the Baltic countries. The company operates in segments including Gondola cars, Rail tank cars, and Other Cars. The company’s gondola cars have open tops and are used to transport various bulk materials, rail tank cars are used to transport oil products and oil.