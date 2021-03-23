The Chairman of Gear Energy (Other OTC: GENGF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Gear Energy (GENGF – Research Report), Donald T Gray, sold shares of GENGF for $17.65K.

This is Gray’s first Sell trade following 10 Buy transactions.

Currently, Gear Energy has an average volume of 756.12K. The company has a one-year high of $0.44 and a one-year low of $0.06.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.65K worth of GENGF shares and purchased $8,000 worth of GENGF shares. The insider sentiment on Gear Energy has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gear Energy Ltd. is a exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.