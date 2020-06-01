The Chairman of Gazit-Globe (Other OTC: GZTGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Gazit-Globe (GZTGF – Research Report), Ehud Arnon, bought shares of GZTGF for $97K.

Following this transaction Ehud Arnon’s holding in the company was increased by 145% to a total of $44.92K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.03 and a one-year low of $5.88. GZTGF’s market cap is $1.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.80. Currently, Gazit-Globe has an average volume of .

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, construction, development and management of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Shopping Centers in Canada, Shopping Centers in North Europe, Shopping Centers in Central-Eastern Europe. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.