The Chairman of GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of GAN (GAN – Research Report), Seamus Mcgill, bought shares of GAN for $14.2K.

This recent transaction increases Seamus Mcgill’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $497.3K. In addition to Seamus Mcgill, 3 other GAN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on GAN’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.84 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,464,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.81 and a one-year low of $13.04. Currently, GAN has an average volume of 78.75K.

Starting in March 2021, GAN received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1,364 worth of GAN shares and purchased $529.5K worth of GAN shares. The insider sentiment on GAN has been neutral according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GAN Ltd provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and sports betting applications. The company segments include Real money iGaming operations and Simulated iGaming operations. The customers of the company include large regional operators and individual tribal casino operators.